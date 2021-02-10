$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.30. OSI Systems reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on OSIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of OSIS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.43. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,832. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

