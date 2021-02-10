$1.37 EPS Expected for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. USANA Health Sciences reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of USNA opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

