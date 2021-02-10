$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Post reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.30.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,243.92 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.61.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.