$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Taylor Morrison Home also posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 108,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

