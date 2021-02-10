$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,348,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,603 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,293,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,910,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

