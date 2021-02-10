10,434 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Heska as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Heska in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Heska by 95.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heska by 251.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSKA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

HSKA stock opened at $200.99 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.67 and a 200 day moving average of $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.