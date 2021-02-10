10,684 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Bought by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.62. 303,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,766. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $142.74. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

