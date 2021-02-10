$109.72 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post sales of $109.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Galapagos posted sales of $158.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $633.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.89 million to $887.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $605.75 million, with estimates ranging from $214.17 million to $813.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average is $129.78.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.