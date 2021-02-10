$109.72 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post sales of $109.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Galapagos posted sales of $158.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $633.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.89 million to $887.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $605.75 million, with estimates ranging from $214.17 million to $813.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galapagos.
GLPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average is $129.78.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
