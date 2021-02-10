10x Genomics (TXG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect 10x Genomics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $182.78 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $191.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.09 and a 200 day moving average of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -135.39 and a beta of 1.39.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total transaction of $1,340,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,731,687.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

