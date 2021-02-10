12,608 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.61. 12,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,137. The company has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.