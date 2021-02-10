12,938 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,938 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

ZEN stock opened at $155.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.69. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,807 shares of company stock valued at $14,305,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

