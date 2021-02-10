$135.93 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce $135.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.59 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $219.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $908.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $903.77 million to $912.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $843.68 million, with estimates ranging from $703.75 million to $935.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 48.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $849.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.