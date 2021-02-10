14,377 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. Longbow Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

