14,523 Shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,306,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,503.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,394,300. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $84.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Melius started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.