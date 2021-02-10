14,555 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. EMCOR Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $101.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

