14,672 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Prudential Financial accounts for about 1.1% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.54. 28,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,102. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

