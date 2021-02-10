156,637 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Purchased by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. 8,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,804. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $653.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

