157,518 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000. CBRE Group accounts for about 6.0% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CBRE Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 848,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CBRE Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,569,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

