159,340 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 159,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,002,000. Coupa Software makes up 7.4% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 114.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after purchasing an additional 528,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 48.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1,458.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,592 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 118.8% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.16.

COUP opened at $354.15 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $369.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -165.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,570,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

