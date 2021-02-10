180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Shares Up 9.5%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.01. 1,598,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,934,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $70,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,066 shares of company stock worth $375,326. 73.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

