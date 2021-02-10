184,270 Shares in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 184,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Endo International accounts for about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Endo International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ENDP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,062. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International plc has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

