18,534 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,084 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Brinker International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.48.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $68.46. 1,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

