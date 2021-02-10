$19.78 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce sales of $19.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.62 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $26.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $82.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $88.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $91.80 million, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $101.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PNNT stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $374.78 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

