19,015 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $103.76. 541,546 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

