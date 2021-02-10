1933 Industries (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Shares Up 20.2%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) shares shot up 20.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 5,205,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 1,419,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

1933 Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGIFF)

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.