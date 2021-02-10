1inch (1INCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $326.29 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. 1inch has a market cap of $610.37 million and approximately $326.29 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00010932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00288773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00118125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00074841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00092706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00201630 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,174,570 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

