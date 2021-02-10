$2.18 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.59. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $3.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.15.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $319.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.20 and its 200 day moving average is $249.83. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $320.68.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $7,244,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

