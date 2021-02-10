$2.88 EPS Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,260 shares of company stock worth $1,439,868 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $156.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $157.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.22.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

