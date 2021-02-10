$202.56 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce sales of $202.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.60 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $242.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $691.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $704.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $899.79 million, with estimates ranging from $854.86 million to $930.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDEN. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of GDEN opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $559.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

