20,289 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Herc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

HRI stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

