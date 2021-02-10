$218.72 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce $218.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $185.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $759.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $751.30 million to $765.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $848.46 million, with estimates ranging from $830.10 million to $875.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

KTOS opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 819.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $32.87.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $293,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,597 shares of company stock worth $1,327,381. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 277,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

