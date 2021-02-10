22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading Up 7.4%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 13,504,643 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 3,143,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

