$246.41 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $246.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.40 million. Medpace posted sales of $229.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $912.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.60 million to $920.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $157.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.93.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.