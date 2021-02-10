248,890 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Acquired by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Newmark Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 692,003 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 4,446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

NMRK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,771. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.