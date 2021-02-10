24,945 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,945 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Best Buy comprises approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,182. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

