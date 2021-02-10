$259.98 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post $259.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.20 million to $263.75 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $230.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $960.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $942.10 million to $978.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

In other news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

