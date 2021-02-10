259,158 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 259,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,011 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

