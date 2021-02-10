26,472 Shares in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vocera Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000.

VCRA traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,299. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,206 shares of company stock worth $5,012,165 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Stephens started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

