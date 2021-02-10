270,662 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 270,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,000. Oracle comprises 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.16. 353,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,063,693. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

