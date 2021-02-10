$271.29 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $271.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the highest is $274.53 million. Exelixis posted sales of $240.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $988.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $987.49 million to $992.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,724. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.