272,961 Shares in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Acquired by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,000. Pluralsight makes up approximately 3.5% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jabodon PT Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Pluralsight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Pluralsight by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of PS stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $901,344. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

