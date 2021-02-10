29,012 Shares in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of NETGEAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $30,130.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. 1,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,263. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial increased their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

