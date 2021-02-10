$292.31 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post $292.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.01 million and the highest is $292.61 million. eHealth reported sales of $301.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $604.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $581.47 million to $651.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $792.90 million, with estimates ranging from $676.96 million to $900.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $152.19.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.