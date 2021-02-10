29,814 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.