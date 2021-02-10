$3.20 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce $3.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 527.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $14.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $15.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 854,333 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 199,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

