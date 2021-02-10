$3.20 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce $3.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 527.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $14.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $15.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 854,333 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 199,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.