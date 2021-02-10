$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.86 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $496.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.55. The company has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $6,444,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Adobe by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,994 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.