$3.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post earnings per share of $3.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.41 and the lowest is $2.95. Amgen reported earnings of $4.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $17.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.03 to $21.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,923,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

