$302.60 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post $302.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.60 million and the highest is $307.00 million. NOW posted sales of $639.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

NOW stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in NOW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NOW by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NOW by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in NOW by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

