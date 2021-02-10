30,938 Shares in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 1.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $49.21. 889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $50.49.

