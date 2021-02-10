33,127 Shares in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000.

NYSEARCA:FDG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.47. 10,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $81.21.

